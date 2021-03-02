Lauren Tsai, star of high-school comedy Moxie, on why she quit modelling industry in Japan

LOS ANGELES - Chinese-American actress, illustrator and model Lauren Tsai co-stars with Amy Poehler in the comedy film Moxie, which debuts on Netflix on Wednesday (March 3) and tells the story of a group of high school girls' feminist awakening.

The 22-year-old - a breakout star of the Japanese reality series Terrace House: Aloha State (2016 to 2017) and superhero drama Legion (2019) - tells The Straits Times she had a similar realisation of her own that made her quit the sexist modelling industry in Japan.

Q: In Moxie, your character's best friend Vivian (Hadley Robinson) wakes up to the sexism and other prejudice at her school. Have you had a similar moment yourself?

A: I used to do modelling in Japan and a couple of years ago, I quit my agency and just left the country.

It was not because I don't want to live there but because I don't think any of us should be living as pieces of ourselves, and I think that industry and that world was something that hates women and makes women afraid of being themselves, having opinions, changing and looking a certain way.

That was something that made me really angry in a way that I was taking out on myself for a long time. And that was something I realised I didn't want to be a part of any more.

Q: Your character, Claudia, has stereotypically strict and overbearing Asian parents. Could you relate to that yourself having a father and extended family who are Chinese?

A: I love my family so much and I think they're so wonderful, but there was definitely, from the Chinese side of my family, a lot of pressure put on having a certain type of career, being a certain way and going to college.

I made the decision not to go to college and pursue a career in art instead, and I realised I didn't go to college because I was trying to prove something.

It's hard because I know that comes from a place of them having come to the United States, and that was their means of surviving and building a family.

They wanted to push me to do things that were the most financially stable, because that was love to them.

It's hard, though, when you question your identity and think that certain parts of yourself just won't be successful or won't make sense to the world in a way that allows you to survive in this world.

But I think those are the things the world desperately wants and needs you to be - for change and for your kids and the people after you and the people around you.

When you can be honest with yourself, all of the right opportunities and all of the right people will find you. And as long as you're hiding that from the world, it's frustrating, because you know there's something more.

Q: Was there anything you wish you could have changed about your own high-school years?

A: I feel like I spent most of those years building a very small box for me to then live inside after I graduated from high school - figuring out, "Oh, this what I should be like" or "This is what I should look and sound like" and "These are the kind of things I should do".

I wouldn't change anything, though. The hardships and everything made me realise how good it feels to be myself when I am being myself.

So I'm glad I know how empty it feels when you know you're not being yourself.

But I think I would just try and remind my high-school self that to fail is something to be proud of, and to really try more things and be crazy and stupid - not just while you're young but your whole life.

That idea of being young: I think we don't have to worry about time, we just have to worry about whether we are being present in it. That's it.