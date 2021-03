Chinese-American actress, illustrator and model Lauren Tsai co-stars with Amy Poehler in the comedy film Moxie, which debuts on Netflix today and tells the story of a group of high-school girls' feminist awakening.

The 22-year-old - a breakout star of the Japanese reality series Terrace House: Aloha State (2016 to 2017) and superhero drama Legion (2019) - tells The Straits Times she had a similar realisation of her own that made her quit the sexist modelling industry in Japan.