Late US film-maker Rob Reiner wins posthumous Emmy for guest appearance in The Bear

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CALIFORNIA - The late US film-maker Rob Reiner, who with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, was killed at his home in Los Angeles in December 2025, won the Emmy Award for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his work on the FX high-pressure dramedy The Bear.

The win was announced on Sept 6 as part of a two-day ceremony that awards Emmys for guest appearances, variety shows and technical and behind-the-scene achievements, what was once known as the Creative Arts Emmys.

The ceremony for major Emmy Awards like outstanding comedy series and outstanding lead actress in a drama will take place on Sept 14.

Reiner played Albert Schnurr, a business and restaurant consultant in three episodes of the fourth season of The Bear.

The award was Reiner’s third Emmy. He won his first in 1974 for best supporting actor in a comedy for his portrayal of Mike Stivic in American sitcom All in the Family, and a second in 1978 for his work in the same show.

Reiner was the son of the pioneering television comedian Carl Reiner, who created The Dick Van Dyke Show. The younger Reiner became a popular sitcom and film actor, and later an acclaimed director with movies including This Is Spinal Tap (1984), The Princess Bride (1987) and When Harry Met Sally (1989).

In December 2025, Reiner and his wife were found stabbed to death in their home in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Their youngest son, Nick Reiner, was soon charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty, and a pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept 15.

When Reiner was not wearing his producing or directing hats, he was often lending his celebrity to a variety of liberal causes, including same-sex marriage. In the years before his death, he became an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump, his administration and his policies.

Other winners over the weekend included Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who won outstanding variety special for his performance at the Super Bowl half-time show in February, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which won for outstanding writing for a variety series, shared by Colbert and his writing team.

The Sept 14 ceremony will air on NBC and stream on Peacock in the US. The HBO Max drama The Pitt leads the field with 25 nominations, followed by the HBO Max comedy Hacks with 24. NYTIMES

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.