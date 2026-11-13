Chinese singer Liu Huan secretly battled bladder cancer before his death

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Chinese singer Liu Huan died at the age of 63 on Sept 25.

Chinese singer Liu Huan’s widow has set the record straight on the cause of his death in a letter detailing his fight with cancer, which was shared on social media on Nov 12 .

Liu died in Shanghai on Sept 25 at the age of 63. He is survived by his wife, TV host Lu Lu, and their 35-year-old daughter.

Chinese TV host Shui Junyi said in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo late on Nov 12 that Liu was laid to rest in Beijing that day.

“At the request and with the authorisation of his wife, Ms Lu Lu, I am sharing an open letter she has written to Mr Liu’s mentors, friends and fans,” Shui wrote.

Lu said in the open letter, which was about 8,000-character long, that Liu was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2012 while he was recording Chinese reality singing show Sing! China, where he was one of the judges.

“From then on, my daughter and I accompanied him through his long journey of treatment,” she wrote. “In accordance with his wishes, I carefully guarded this secret, making up excuses to politely decline various invitations to ensure he could attend his regular screenings and treatments.”

Lu said the treatment was highly effective, but Liu’s cancer recurred five years later.

“The doctor once recommended that he have his bladder removed, but he said he would rather die than wear a urine bag,” Lu wrote. “Neither my daughter nor I could persuade him otherwise.”

Lu said she supported her husband as he battled the disease for more than a decade.

“During this period, he successfully launched three seasons of the original music reality show Sing My Song, took part in China Star and Singer 2019, and established the Liu Huan Original Music Fund,” she wrote. “Everything seemed to be under control and he was even preparing to start writing a musical.”

Liu went for a follow-up health screening in Beijing in December 2025 and the CT results later indicated a suspected metastasis.

“After two rounds of the first-line treatment regimen proved ineffective, we were told that conventional chemotherapy was our only remaining option,” Lu wrote. “We learnt through a friend later that an experimental drug was available in Shanghai.”

The family decided to take a chance on the drug and left Beijing for Shanghai in March.

“In early April, he even accepted an invitation to compose and perform the theme song for the upcoming film The Wandering Earth 3 without hesitation - a sign that, at the time, he still held on to hope for the future,” Lu wrote. “In just over half a year, my daughter, son-in-law and I accompanied him through a series of hopes, disappointments and moments of despair in Shanghai.”

Lu said that on Sept 1, the night before their daughter’s birthday, Liu was rushed to the emergency department due to severe diarrhoea and was warded two days later.

He developed a persistent high fever on Sept 20, and his condition took a sudden turn for the worse two days later before he died on Sept 25.

“The medical death certificate listed the primary cause of death as septic shock,” she wrote.

Liu was best known for songs like Young Ambition Knows No Sorrow, The Curved Moon and Heroes’ Song. Heroes’ Song was the theme song for Chinese television series TheWater Margin (1998).

After his death, there had been online rumours that he died from femoral head osteonecrosis, which occurs when a portion of the hip bone dies after blood stops flowing to that area.

Lu said the rumours were false.

“Liu developed avascular necrosis of the femoral head while accompanying his family during their stay in the United States in 2009,” Lu wrote.

“He returned to China that same year and underwent hip replacement surgery... which was a complete success. Liu then made a full recovery and had no further complications.”