Late HK actor Benz Hui’s daughter pays tribute to him a year after his death

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Charmaine Hui has penned a tribute to her father, Hong Kong actor Benz Hui, a year after his death. Benz Hui died at the age of 76 on Oct 28, 2025.

“Dad, a few days ago, I mentioned to mum that I’ve never gone this long without seeing you from the day I was born until now,” Charmaine Hui, 29, wrote in Cantonese on Instagram on Oct 28.

“Mum told me she still thinks you’ve gone off for filming. I joked: ‘Just what sort of show is so big and pays such a high fee that it’s worth you being away from us for so long?’”

Hui said that it has been a year since her father’s death and she is still doing her best to get on with her life.

“I was just in South Korea on a working trip when I spotted a shirt that would have looked good on you,” Hui wrote in her post. “At the time, I was tempted to buy it as a present for you. Unfortunately, reality is so cruel – in the blink of an eye, I snapped back to my senses and realised it’s been so long since I last saw you.”

She confessed that she still feels lost about the future, but will remember her father’s teachings and keep striving to move forward.

“Love you endlessly,” she concluded in English.

Benz Hui, whom fans affectionately called Foon Hei Gor (Brother Foon Hei) for his role in Hong Kong crime thriller Line Walker (2014 to 2020), died from multiple organ failure caused by cancer.

A veteran in the entertainment industry for more than 50 years, he had starred in many classic TVB series, including The Final Combat (1989) and Golden Faith (2002). He was also known for acting in movies such as crime action thriller Running Out Of Time (1999) and romance comedy Love Undercover (2002).

Earlier on Oct 28, Benz Hui’s Instagram account was updated with an AI-generated video of the late actor. In the footage, he is seen sitting in a director’s chair, reassuring everyone in his familiar tone that he is “doing well”.

The clip was made by his goddaughter, digital creator Leti Liu.

“I wrote and rewrote this script, revising it only to scrap it again, reading it over word by word until I could almost recite it by heart,” Liu said on her Instagram account. “My greatest fear was that I wouldn’t be able to capture the man I knew, or preserve the familiar image of him that everyone holds in their memories.”

Charmaine Hui thanked Liu for the surprise tribute on her late father’s Instagram account.

“It’s everything we needed to hear, but because you @letidotpsd know him so well, you know this is exactly what he would say and how he would’ve said it,” Hui wrote.

Liu replied: “I know it will never be a perfect replica, but hope you and his loved ones can find any sort of peace from this little tribute. We all miss him very very dearly.”