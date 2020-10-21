Lany's Paul Klein embraces 'mama's boy' label

Go ahead and call Paul Klein, frontman of American indie-pop trio Lany, a mama's boy - he does not mind.

In fact, the 32-year-old welcomes it and has named the band's newest and third album Mama's Boy.

"There's a sensitive and emotional kind of attachment to that phrase, you know," he says in a recent Zoom interview.

"If you're a mama's boy, you're often pretty in touch with your emotions. You're pretty good at articulating your feelings."

Klein says he was transparent and vulnerable when writing songs for the band's previous album, Malibu Nights (2018) - and 10 times more so when writing the new album's songs.

"They're just not necessarily about break-ups," he says. "It's about real-life, day-to-day experiences and emotions, and growing up."

While the band's name is made up of the acronym of the two most well-known cities in the United States - Los Angeles and New York - Klein says the band were intent on getting in touch with their roots in middle America.

"None of us are actually from LA. We live in LA, but we're from the middle of nowhere and I thought that's really important."

Multi-instrumentalists Charles "Les" Priest and Jake Goss make up the rest of the band.

Formed in 2014, Lany are known for hit songs ILYSB (2015), Malibu Nights (2018) and last year's collaborative singles Okay, with Julia Michaels; and Mean It, with Lauv.

Klein describes the latest single from the new album, Cowboy In LA, as a "fun, kind of quirky take" on the band members' childhoods in the states of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri, where they grew up wearing cowboy hats, and their eventual relocation to LA.

The band have expanded on their sound - an amalgam of pop, alternative rock, indie pop and synth pop - on the 14-song album.

Klein says: "There's a lot of flavours on this album. We're doing some things we've never done before.

"We've never had acoustic guitar on a single song ever, which is almost hilarious to say, but now we have acoustic guitar and you know all throughout the album."

Because of pandemic-related restrictions, the band took longer than usual to finish the recordings.

The album was three-quarters done before lockdown started in the US.

"Things take so much longer via e-mail. So for a couple months, we were trying to finish the album via e-mail, which is just super difficult," says Klein.

"Finally, we were able to get back into the studio, just one of us at a time. And what we were able to get done in eight hours together in the studio, would take - I'm not kidding - probably four weeks."

He misses playing physical concerts, something the band used to do about 120 times a year.

"It's really tough because it's when you go and play live that you really feel like this whole thing is worth it. Because you see how much it means to people, how much people are really connecting with it on a personal level. That's a sense of validation that I've missed."

Releasing music online does not have the same effect, he adds.

"Right now, it's like you work so hard, you throw a song on the Internet and you're like, 'all right, hope you like it, see you later'."

Still, the lockdown has allowed Klein to spend more time working on the band's merchandise, such as designing clothes centred on the new album's singles.

"I love clothes, I always have. I love design and I've been very involved in the design and the merch we do in this band. I just do it because I love it."