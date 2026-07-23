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Landy Wen to perform in Singapore 4 months after being hospitalised for life-threatening condition

After a 15-day hospital stay due to septic shock, Taiwanese singer Landy Wen is now recuperating at home in Taipei.

In May , many were shocked by news of Landy Wen’s critical medical condition that landed her in hospital where she was fighting for her life.

But just two months after the ordeal, the Taiwanese singer is eager to take the stage again.

On Sept 19, the 47-year-old will perform in a joint concert at Resorts World Convention Centre with fellow Taiwanese singer Aska Yang and Malaysian singer Jess Lee.

But it will be a wiser and more aware Wen who will greet her Singapore fans , since she was last in town in 2023 as a guest artiste at Taiwanese singer Sam Lee’s show .

Wen was hospitalised for 15 days in May due to septic shock caused by kidney stones - with 11 days in intensive care and four days in a regular ward.

Sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency due to complications arising from an infection. At its most severe, the patient may suffer multi-organ failure and septic shock, and the mortality rate at this point is often high .

On July 21, Wen told The Straits Times over a Zoom call from her home in Taipei, where she has been recuperating, that she did not expect she would end up being warded for so long.

She said: “It was the first time (in my life) I needed someone to help me to get out of bed and even walk 10 steps.”

She feared her muscles would atrophy from lying down so much, and she would not be able to use them as much later on. So once she was transferred to a regular ward, she tried to stretch them and walk around more to get her calf muscles back in shape.

“Lying in the hospital bed, I thought even simple things like turning over, walking or drinking water were so difficult for me,” she recalled. “So when I finally got to a regular ward, I said I wanted to eat, and ate McDonald’s and ice cream.”

Wen was hospitalised for 15 days in May due to septic shock caused by kidney stones - with 11 days in intensive care and four days in a regular ward. PHOTO: WARNER MUSIC TAIWAN

While she cannot do strenuous exercise for now, she has tried walking around her home in high heels to strengthen her calves.

Looking back, the episode has reminded Wen about the importance of one’s health. Her kidney stones came about because she was often not hydrated enough, she shared.

“I have always neglected to drink enough water, especially before long car rides or during lengthy shows,” she admitted. “A performance, for example, can last two hours, and sometimes I don’t drink water because I would feel bad if I have to make the audience wait halfway through while I go to the restroom.”

“Because of this, there were many times when I did not consume enough water, and did not heed health advice.”

Moving forward, she now makes it a point to drink about two litres of water daily , make time for restroom breaks and hydrate after performances.

Another thing she would do differently is to not hold her urine in, another cause of her kidney stones, and to go for regular hospital check-ups. She shared that she had not gone for a full-body health screening until 2025 , when she was 46.

“I am someone who really dislikes going to the hospital, which is why I put it off for so long,” she said. “It is a very bad habit. If I could do it all over again, I would definitely do better, and go for check-ups annually.”

For now, as part of her ongoing treatment, Wen is has a catheter attached to her body which limits her movement s . She will only be able to move normally after it is removed at the end of July.

That will leave her about a month to prepare for a performance in Taitung on Aug 29, as part of the 2026 Taiwan East Coast Land Arts Festival. Her Singapore gig will be her first overseas one since her health scare.

Wen, who is in a relationship with fellow indigenous Taiwanese singer Talaw, is raring to resume work. She said: “My performances were planned before the episode, and the severity of my condition shocked me too. Now that it is over, I am glad to be back.”

She is best known for the romantic duet Rooftop (1999), which she released with Taiwanese singer Jacky Wu. It is written by Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou, and Wen also sang a version of this duet with Chou in 2001.

Among her popular tracks are the balmy Summer Breeze (2004) and contemplative Wish Me Happy Birthday (2004).

She feels confident that by the time September rolls around for her Singapore show, she will be able to perform dance numbers again, such as her disco-inspired song One Kiss (2025).

Should the audience worry about her overexerting herself?

“Oh, please don’t treat me like a patient,” she said, laughing. “When I am on stage, it means I am already all right.

“After this episode, I know my limits, and I definitely will not be pushing myself to the extremes. Don’t worry. I am okay.”

Book it/Shining Stars Concert 2026

Where: Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: Sept 19, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $248 via BookMyShow (bookmyshow.sg or 6591-8871), Bigtix (biztmgptix.bigtix.io), Fantopia (www.fantopia.io), Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.sg or 6018-7645) and Sistic (sistic.com.sg or 6348-5555)