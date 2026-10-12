Lana Del Rey closes F1 race with grand set, Janet Jackson pays tribute to MJ

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Janet Jackson merged many of her hit songs into upbeat medleys.

Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026

Marina Bay Street Circuit

Lana Del Rey, Padang Stage

Janet Jackson, Wharf Stage

Oct 11

On paper, booking Lana Del Rey to close out the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 11 seemed an odd choice.

Her lush brand of melancholic, orchestral alt-pop meets Southern Americana sits at polar opposites with the high-octane, engine-roaring vibes of Formula 1.

Yet, staging her inaugural full concert in Singapore at the main Padang stage, the 41-year-old American singer-songwriter delivered a performance of captivating grandeur and idiosyncratic storytelling.

The production was cinematic in scale. The massive stage featured an impressive American South-style countryside house adorned with fairy lights, set against a gigantic LED backdrop that alternated between starry nights, cloudy skies and raw video collages. The props also include newspapers with the headline “Lana Del Rey, West Coast (to) Singapore”.

A group of dancers executed slow, ballet-like routines, while a live band, three backing singers and other props like working swings brought Del Rey’s dramatic world to life.

When the set kicked off at 10.45pm after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was crowned champion, a cloth hanging from the stage ceiling pulled up to reveal the singer and a group of dancers up on the roof of the house.

Del Rey, who initially wore a white dress and later changed into a red gown midway through the show, peppered the 75-minute set with her decade-plus catalogue.

The packed Padang crowd - many in the front row were seen holding up vinyl copies of her albums - were treated to breakout staples like (2011), Blue Jeans (2012), Born To Die (2011) and Young And Beautiful (2013), alongside critically acclaimed milestones like Norman F****** Rockwell! (2019) and Chemtrails Over The Country Club (2021).

Embracing her newer country sound, she also performed recent singles such as Henry, Come On (2025) and the live debut of 2026 single White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter.

Her pitch was pristine, especially during the a cappella moments, and her reverb-laden vocals switched effortlessly between low, dark notes and airy falsettos.

She also proved to be remarkably perceptive when it comes to her fans. Mid-set, she spotted an audience member in distress and promptly instructed concert crew to render assistance.

During Blue Jeans, she stepped down from the stage to meet the fans up close, and was also seen accepting their gifts, including a pair of red heart-shaped sunglasses, which she wore on the next song, Born To Die.

Janet Jackson’s homage to pop legacy

Earlier in the evening, American pop, R&B and dance music icon Janet Jackson took over the Wharf Stage at 6.20pm.

It was her first Singapore concert in 15 years - she last performed here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2011.

After more than five decades in show business, the 60-year-old star put on a commanding display of stage presence, executing tight, razor-sharp choreography alongside five male dancers.

Clad in a dark blue denim ensemble with black, glittery sleeves, the youngest of the famed Jackson siblings maintained a smooth, sensual interactions with her troupe throughout her set.

Cramming 40 years of hits in an hour-long set, the show compressed her vast catalogue into rapid-fire medleys, often shortening tracks to the core verses and choruses.

Jackson was accompanied by five dancers. PHOTO: SOLAIMAN FAZEL

A solid display of her constant musical reinventions, the set list bridged 2000s electropop numbers like Rock With U (2008) and Feedback (2008) with 1990s R&B landmarks like Got ‘Til It’s Gone (1997) and 1980s New Jack Swing staples like Miss You Much (1989) and Control (1986).

While her signature breathy delivery was occasionally swallowed by heavy beats on uptempo tracks like Doesn’t Really Matter (2000), Control-era anthems What Have You Done for Me Lately (1986) and Nasty (1986) featured assertive vocals, although they were still low in the audio mix.

High-energy highlights include a chair-routine dance that accompanied When I Think of You (1986) and wild head-banging on hard rock tracks like Black Cat (1989).

Some of the biggest cheers erupted when she launched into Scream (1995), her hard electronic funk duet with late brother, King of Pop Michael Jackson. The LED backdrop played clips from the song’s distinctively sci-fi black and white music video.

She left the stage after funk-heavy Rhythm Nation (1989) and many in the audience took it as a cue to exit the venue.

But the fans came running back when she emerged minutes later to perform Together Again (1997) solo without her dancers, as the screens projected childhood photos honouring her late brothers Michael and Tito, as well as their father Joe Jackson.