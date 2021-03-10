Lady Gaga, Adam Driver reveal first look in movie House Of Gucci

Lady Gaga has revealed a first look at her new movie, House Of Gucci, which dramatises the sensational murder of a scion of the Italian luxury house by his ex-wife.

The 34-year-old singer-actress posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday (Mar 9) of her and actor Adam Driver in retrolicious 1990s costume, presumably vintage Gucci, at what appeared to be a ski resort somewhere in Europe.

She captioned the photo: "Signore e Signora Gucci", which translates from Italian to "Mr and Mrs Gucci".

The movie, directed by Ridley Scott, follows the tumultuous Gucci family's fashion dynasty and is slated for release in November. The star-studded cast includes Al Pacino and Jared Leto.

Lady Gaga, last seen on the big screen in A Star Is Born (2018), takes on the juicy role of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of the founder's grandson, Maurizio Gucci, who is played by Driver. The Oscar-nominated actor has appeared in BlacKkKlansman (2018) and Marriage Story (2019).

Reggiani was tried and convicted of Gucci's murder on the steps of his Milan office building in 1995. She served 18 years in jail before being released in 2016.