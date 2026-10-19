Kylie Jenner makes Victoria’s Secret runway debut in $64 million bra

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Kylie Jenner wore the brand’s famed US$50 million (S$64 million) Fantasy Bra, originally modelled by Swedish model Elsa Hosk in 2018.

LOS ANGELES - The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned to Los Angeles on Oct 19 with a celebration of the changing seasons, as the brand’s signature angel-winged models swept down the runway in elaborate flower-petal, snowflake and gleaming metallic creations.

“I actually did the four seasons, and then I added in a second winter spot,” Adam Selman, the show’s executive creative director, told Reuters on the pink carpet ahead of the event.

“So you’ll see spring, summer, autumn, winter one and winter two, with PINK in the middle,” he said, referring to the lingerie company’s youth-focused sub-brand PINK, which had its own dedicated segment.

The annual runway spectacle, known for its star-studded casting, extravagant costumes and musical performances, drew celebrity guests including Lisa Rinna and Kylie Jenner.

Making her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut, Jenner wore the brand’s famed US$50 million (S$64 million) Fantasy Bra, originally modelled by Swedish model Elsa Hosk in 2018.

Watching from the audience were her mother, Kris Jenner, and boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

An all-female lineup of performers, including Megan Moroney, Tate McRae, KATSEYE and Megan Thee Stallion, each embraced a distinct colour palette that mirrored the night’s larger fantasy theme.

Country singer Moroney made a dramatic entrance with a glittering guitar and oversized fuzzy pink wings, paired with a floor-length gown featuring a sweeping side slit and towering pink platform heels.

Pop star McRae took the runway in a red fishnet corset, matching pumps and airy tulle wings that billowed behind her as she performed. At one point, she shared the catwalk with model Gigi Hadid.

Global girl group KATSEYE performed their viral hit Pinky Up during the PINK segment.

The members wore a mix of black fishnet stockings, shimmering pink-and-black corsets and charm-adorned body chains, a look that underscored the youthful, playful spirit of the collection.

Megan Thee Stallion leaned into a futuristic silver look, wearing sharp metallic wings, a shimmering bra and shrug, silver heels and fishnets as she performed hits including Body.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has travelled to cities including London, Paris, Shanghai and Cannes since its debut in 1995, but New York has remained its longtime home.

That makes its return to Los Angeles a relatively rare stop for the globally watched production. REUTERS