Krystal of f(x) plays pregnant student in debut feature

SEOUL • South Korean singer Jung Soo-jung, more widely known as Krystal of K-pop girl band f(x), is moving from singing to an acting career.

She plays a pregnant university student, Toe-il, in her debut feature More Than Family.

"At first, I was hesitant to play this role. But after reading the script, I said I will take the role," Jung, 26, said during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

"Toe-il is confident and she believes in herself. I think she is representative of women today. She is relatable and also attractive.

"We shot the film in summer, so it was not easy for me to wear a fake pregnant belly. But besides that, I had so much fun," she added.

In the movie, Toe-il finds out she is pregnant and the father of the baby is Ho-hoon (Shin Jae-hwi), a younger student she has been tutoring.

She plans to marry him and, while preparing for the wedding, she decides to look for her biological father, who abandoned her and her mother many years ago. But she cannot remember much about him..

Choi Ha-na, director of the upcoming comedy film, said of Jung: "I thought she would do a great job playing Toe-il after I saw her playing her role in the MBC sitcom High Kick 3.

"But I did have some doubts as I also had a strong impression of her onstage as a K-pop girl band member, Krystal.

"But after our first meeting with her, I was sure she could play Toe-il."

Jung said: "I am both Krystal and Jung Soo-jung. I like both jobs - this time I tried hard to show a great performance as an actress."

More Than Family is a debut feature for its director.

Choi, 28, said she wanted to write a story about families to change some of the prejudices that exist in South Korean society.

"Some people still tend to think that families with divorced parents are losers. But I want people to view those families as ones with happier people," the director said. "They acknowledged that there is something wrong with their relationship and decided to do something about it."

Small details speak volumes about the characters and the family.

"In a conventional Korean family, it is not easy for parents to welcome Toe-il's decision to have and raise a child at a young age," Choi said.

"Through the bright-coloured clothes of Ho-hoon's father and mother, the background music and their home decoration, I tried to show that they welcome Toe-il's decision and are different from typical Korean families."

The film opens in cinemas in South Korea next Thursday.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK