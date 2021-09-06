Kristen Stewart wows as Princess Diana

VENICE (Italy) • American actress Kristen Stewart's interpretation of Britain's Princess Diana in the movie Spencer got a warm reception at the Venice Film Festival, where it premiered last Friday, with some critics already tipping her as an Oscar favourite.

Chilean director Pablo Larrain follows Stewart as the troubled princess reluctantly joining the royals for a three-day Christmas gathering at Sandringham House as her marriage to Prince Charles breaks down.

The film portrays Diana as a misfit, increasingly isolated and estranged from the rest of the royal family - with the exception of her sons William and Harry - and longing to break free from rules and traditions she sees as hypocritical and suffocating.

Speaking after a press screening about Diana's enduring legacy 24 years after her death at 36 in 1997, Stewart said: "I think it's just something she was born with.

"There are some people endowed with an undeniable penetrating energy. The really sad thing about her is that as normal and casual and disarming in her air (as she was), immediately she also felt so isolated and lonely."

Stewart, who rose to stardom for her role as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga film series (2008 to 2012), drew critical acclaim for her intense performance, including a posh British accent, with the Daily Mail calling her "spectacular".

"Kristen Stewart is Oscar-deservingly great - and Meghan Markle's going to love it," Daily Telegraph critic Robbie Collin tweeted, referring to Prince Harry's wife.

Stewart, 31, said that despite the sadness permeating the film, she had very much enjoyed embodying Diana, adding however that "the curtsy went out of the window as soon as I stepped off set".

"I took more pleasure in my physicality making this movie than I have on anything," the actress said. "I felt more free and alive and able to move and taller, even."

Larrain, whose previous movies include Jackie (2016), a biopic about former United States first lady Jackie Kennedy, said he had wanted to tell the story of Diana because it was an upside-down fairytale.

"This is the story of a princess who decided to move away from the idea of becoming a queen because she wants to be herself," he said.

Larrain, 45, said he had done extensive research on Diana, but his film - which includes appearances by the ghost of ill-fated English queen Anne Boleyn - was a work of fiction, imagining what might have happened during a fateful few days in which Diana decided to get a divorce.

"We didn't aim to make a docu-drama, we wanted to create something by taking elements of the real and then using imagination."

