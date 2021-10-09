Kristen Stewart brings Princess Diana film Spencer to London

LONDON • American actress Kristen Stewart premiered drama Spencer at the London Film Festival on Thursday, saying she was excited to bring her portrayal of the late Princess Diana to British audiences.

Stewart, who rose to global fame in The Twilight Saga movies (2008 to 2012), has won rave reviews for her performance in Spencer.

Set over three days, it follows Diana as she reluctantly heads to Sandringham House for a Christmas gathering with the British royals as her marriage to Prince Charles crumbles.

Directed by Chilean film-maker Pablo Larrain, the movie first screened at the Venice Film Festival last month, with some critics touting Stewart, 31, for a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

"I'm excited to bring it home. We came at this with such love. Even if everyone hated it, it kind of would be okay because we really did just put everything we had into it," Stewart said.

"And we love her so much and just wanted to understand her. I hope everyone loves it as much as we love her."

Spencer paints Diana as increasingly isolated from members of the royal family and desperate to free herself from stifling traditional rules.

It also shows her close relationship with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Diana died at the age of 36 in a Paris car crash in 1997.

"I was influenced by Pablo's audacious confidence. He literally was just like 'I think you definitely need to do this movie with me,'" said Stewart.

"I couldn't resist the temptation. She's a real draw. I was drawn to her."

The London Film Festival, which runs until Oct 17, has seen a return to red carpet premieres this year following a mainly virtual event last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

