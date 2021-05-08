Krasinski, Blunt seek more pay for A Quiet Place sequel

LOS ANGELES • Paramount Pictures is in a pay dispute with a Hollywood power couple over the studio's streaming plans for the new horror picture A Quiet Place Part II, according to a person familiar with the matter, creating a behind-the-scenes drama that could affect the income of other big stars.

The couple, actor-director John Krasinski, 41, and his wife, actress Emily Blunt, 38, have a contract that compensates them based on the film's box-office performance.

But Paramount, owned by ViacomCBS, has cut the film's exclusive run in cinemas in half - to 45 days from 90 - and scheduled it for a May 28 release, when some chains will still be operating at limited capacity.

Paramount is speeding up the online release of the film to help its new streaming service, Paramount+.

The stars are worried that many potential theatre fans might wait for the film to be available for home viewing, reducing the box-office receipts, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

The original film, A Quiet Place, collected US$341 million (S$454 million) in ticket sales worldwide in 2018.

The closing of theatres in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to a big rethinking of how movies get released, with cinema chains now destined to play a smaller role in how people see new films.

The decision to reduce theatre runs, or bypass them all together, may be welcome news to consumers.

But cutting out theatres imperils one of the best paydays in Hollywood: a share of box-office receipts.

Stars such as Blunt and Krasinski can make tens of millions of dollars on a hit movie like A Quiet Place. Krasinski is also the film's writer and director.

Representatives for the couple, along with other producers who have a stake in the movie's boxoffice performance, including filmmaker Michael Bay, have asked Paramount for compensation, according to the person, and the discussions are ongoing.

But the studio has rebuffed them thus far.

ViacomCBS has no contractual obligation to pay extra money. But it does have a vested interest in keeping its celebrities happy.

Krasinski is also the star of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, a hit Amazon show made by Paramount's TV studio.

Mr Patrick Whitesell, executive chairman of the giant talent agency Endeavor Group Holdings, is one of several executives who work on the actor's team.

He laughed when asked about Krasinski's payday, but then added: "I'll be curious what they pay for A Quiet Place 3."

BLOOMBERG