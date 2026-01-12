KPop Demon Hunters wins best animated feature and best original song at Golden Globes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) Chris Appelhans, Maggie Kang and Michelle Wong, winners of best motion picture in the animated category for Kpop Demon Hunters, on Jan 11.

Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters took home two trophies at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on Jan 11, claiming best motion picture in the animated category after picking up the original song prize earlier in the evening for Golden.

The global phenomenon – which has logged over 541 million hours viewed worldwide – beat out Arco, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Elio, Little Amelie Or The Character Of Rain and Zootopia 2. The film also earned a nomination for cinematic and box office achievement.

The double win comes on the heels of the film’s showing at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan 4, where it also swept best animated feature and best song.

Ejae, a Korean-American songwriter on the film and the singing voice of lead character Rumi, delivered an emotional acceptance speech as she collected the original song prize.

(From left) Audrey Nuna, Ejae and Rei Ami pose with the Best Original Song - Motion Picture award for Golden from KPop Demon Hunters, on Jan 11. PHOTO: REUTERS

“Rejection is redirection, so never give up,” she said, before quoting her own lyrics: “It’s never too late to shine like you’re born to be.”

The animated feature also qualified for Oscar consideration through a limited theatrical run in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco in June 2025. It landed on the Academy’s original song shortlist last month.

Meanwhile, Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice missed out on the best non-English language film trophy, which went to Brazil’s The Secret Agent.

No Other Choice earned two additional nods at the ceremony – best motion picture in the musical or comedy category and best actor for Lee Byung-hun, who faced off against George Clooney (Jay Kelly), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another) and eventual winner Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme). THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK