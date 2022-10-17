Knives Out sequel stars laud Angela Lansbury at Europe premiere

LONDON - English actor Daniel Craig and co-stars of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery lauded Angela Lansbury on Sunday as the whodunit sequel, in which the late actress makes a cameo, closed the London Film Festival.

Craig said Lansbury – who died at age 96 last Tuesday, after becoming a household name through playing a writer-detective in Murder, She Wrote (1984 to 1996) – had been “in my life all my life”.

“I mean, my favourite film was Bedknobs And Broomsticks,” said the James Bond franchise legend, referring to the 1971 Disney hit film that Lansbury had starred in.

“The fact that she’s in our movie, we’re so blessed – and also what an incredible life she had,”

Craig, 54, told reporters at a press conference alongside other Glass Onion filmmakers ahead of its European premiere.

Director Rian Johnson said Lansbury’s appearance in his follow-up to murder mystery Knives Out (2019), alongside one by the late Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim who died last November, followed brief filming visits he made to their homes.

“Besides just the honour of having them in the movie... just being able to have 10 minutes with each of them, to tell them what their work has meant to me was really, really special,” he added.

‘Subverting the genre’

Glass Onion, which features a star-studded ensemble cast that also includes Edward Norton, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae, will hit cinemas for just a week next month before streaming on Netflix from late December.

Following the success of the first film – which netted more than US$300 million (S$428 million) at the global box office, despite a budget of just US$40 million – Craig will also return as Southern gentleman sleuth Benoit Blanc.