Kit Chan spends 54th birthday alone in ‘self-imposed home quarantine’ ahead of Sept 19 concert

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Singaporean singer Kit Chan during a concert in Guangzhou in May 2026. She will take the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 19.

SINGAPORE - Instead of going out and celebrating her 54th birthday on Sept 15 with loved ones , Singaporean singer Kit Chan decided to stay home alone.

And it is all because of her Sept 19 concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the homecoming leg of her Atrium Live Tour, which kicked off in Guangzhou in May 2026 and has travelled to other Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu .

In an Instagram reel on Sept 15, she shared: “With the haze and the possibility of catching something, I have decided to just stay home.”

Chan’s upcoming show will be her first one at the venue in a decade, and her first solo concert since taking the stage at the Sands Theatre in 2023.

During her “self-imposed home quarantine”, she revealed that she has been practising her songs, exercising, and taking care of the “mini food garden” on her balconette.

“Those beautiful luscious plants not only provide ideas for meals, they also bring much joy, just from looking at them thrive under my care,” she wrote.

A couple of days ago, she said she had a “wonderful surprise visit” from a hornbill, which ate five of her chillies. “Staying home is never boring.”

Despite being isolated, Chan has been receiving birthday well wishes and gifts from friends and associates, and joked she is “not complaining” about how the celebrations will “take the whole month”.

“September is looking rosy and promising, despite the haze and all the bad things happening out in the world. If age has taught me anything, it is to embrace life with gratitude and to make the most of every day.”

She is also blessed, she added, because of her fans, whom she will perform for on Sept 19. Among the tracks she is expected to sing are familiar favourites such as Worries (1995), Like You (1996) and Home (1998).

“See you all this Saturday. You are part of my birthday, have no doubt.”