SINGAPORE - Local radio personality Divian Nair is getting back on his feet after experiencing the worst health scare of his life earlier this month due to a hemiplegic migraine attack.

Many symptoms of this rare type of migraine mimic those common to stroke, such as muscle weakness that causes a temporary paralysis on one side of the body, as well as ataxia (abnormal, uncoordinated movements) and aphasia (an inability to comprehend or formulate language) which can last for days or weeks.