SINGAPORE – While the popularity of Thai boys’ love drama KinnPorsche: The Series may have spawned a global concert tour, two of the series’ Thai stars say they still find it hard to fathom just how many fans their show has found worldwide.

Actor Bible Wichapas Sumettikul was just a mechanical engineering student from Thammasat University when he got cast in 2020 to play fan-favourite supporting character Vegas, a mafia lord’s son – his debut role.