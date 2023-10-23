KinnPorsche stars Mile and Apo bring Man Suang tour to Singapore on Dec 1

SINGAPORE – Fans of hit Thai romance series KinnPorsche The Series La Forte (2022) will be able to catch its lead actors Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Dec 1 as part of The Magical ManSuang Asia Tour.

They will be promoting their period film Man Suang (2023) as part of the show, and will reprise key scenes from the big-budget political thriller set during the 19th-century reign of King Rama III.

Tickets to The Magical ManSuang Asia Tour, priced at $128 to $268, will go on sale on Friday at 2pm via Ticketmaster’s website and at SingPost outlets.

Live Nation members can visit livenation.sg to access a pre-sale that starts on Thursday from 2pm till 11.59pm.

The Magical ManSuang Asia Tour will begin in Jakarta on Nov 11, followed by Taipei on Nov 18 and Hong Kong on Nov 22, before wrapping up in Singapore.

In the film, Apo plays Khem, a traditional dancer who is recruited to spy at elite club Man Suang and uncover a plot to overthrow the order of the king. Finding a kindred spirit in Chatra (Mile), the club’s taphon drummer, the two team up to stop the underground rebellion.