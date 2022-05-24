'King of the creepy' David Cronenberg imagines future of sex at Cannes

CANNES, FRANCE (AFP) - Sci-fi shockmeister David Cronenberg grossed out the Cannes Film Festival on Monday (May 23) with an ultra-creepy take on the future of sex starring Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and long-time collaborator Viggo Mortensen.

Crimes Of The Future, which sent many queasy viewers running for the exits, is set in a dystopian world in which people look for erotic satisfaction that goes far more than skin-deep.

The Canadian film-maker, 79, behind body horror classics including The Fly (1986), Crash (1996) and Existenz (1999), said that with shifting notions of meaning in human society, physicality told the truth.

"Body is reality - that's always been my mantra in one way or another," he told a small group of reporters ahead of the film's red-carpet premiere.

"Sexuality is an incredibly important, potent part of life because it always involves politics, culture, science, philosophy. We can't have sex like animals because it's always complicated."

'Surgery is new sex'

Mortensen, 63, is joined by Seydoux, known internationally from recent James Bond films, as performance artistes learning to adapt to a world in which human beings can harness control over their own biological mutation.

The high-concept plot sees Mortensen's character Saul willing new internal organs into being in his own body as part of a drive to accelerate his own evolution.

His partner Caprice (Seydoux) has developed techniques that allow her to carve into his body without hurting him to reveal to audiences his "inner beauty" - new body parts with elaborate tattoo work.

"People have said there's no sex in this film, but if surgery is the new sex, then there's a lot of sex in it," Cronenberg said.

"It's just not what you normally expect from sexuality."

Stewart plays Timlin, an investigator from the National Organ Registry charged with policing the limits of the new human frontier.

She sees the performances as a "new kind of sex" and soon finds herself in a love triangle with the mysterious pair.

'Shock value'