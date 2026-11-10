Kim Kardashian’s Skims pulls US$148 advent calendar over customer complaints

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LOS ANGELES – Skims pulled its limited-edition holiday advent calendar from its website after customers complained it was not worth the price.

The fashion and apparel brand co-founded by American reality TV star Kim Kardashian removed the US$148 (S$189) item from its website, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorised to speak publicly.

The calendar included hair accessories, keychains and other “playful items”, an archived page from the website said.

Angry customers took to Reddit and TikTok to express frustration with the product, saying its contents inside were cheap and disappointing. Many compared the items with products that can be purchased at a dollar store for a fraction of the price.

“We understand the product did not meet customer’s expectations and we are truly sorry,” the company said in a note to shoppers who had purchased the calendar.

Skims offered customers a full refund for returning the product or store credit if they kept the advent calendar.

A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that Skims took customers’ feedback very seriously and said the response will directly shape how it approaches future releases.

The calendar is a stumble for Skims, which specialises in shapewear.

The company is looking to expand into new areas, including beauty, which Kardashian has pledged will come in 2027. It is also working with Nike and has collaborations with the North Face and Fendi.

In 2025, Skims was valued at US$5 billion. Bloomberg