Kim Kardashian's daughter North goes viral for singing We Don't Talk About Bruno

LOS ANGELES - Animated film Encanto's song We Don't Talk About Bruno has been a hit with kids everywhere - including Kim Kardashian's daughter North West.

In a clip shared on Instagram by Kardashian, the eight-year-old is seen belting it out with her friend, Ryan Romulus, nine, who is the daughter of publicist Tracy Romulus.

The two girls take turns singing the hit song in the backseat of a car, complete with hand gestures. They appear to have memorised all the lyrics and West even busts out the rap portion with gusto.

The nearly three-minute clip has been viewed more than 8.5 million times within a day of it being posted.

Kardashian, 41, wrote in the caption: "North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno. And it's still stuck in my head lol."

Proud aunt Khloe Kardashian, 37, commented: "I am crying. Go North! Go Ryan! Super stars!"

Khloe Kardashian later shared a clip of her daughter True Thompson, three, and niece Dream Kardashian, five, singing and dancing to the runaway hit.

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian had also posted a clip of her six-year-old son Saint West singing the same song word for word.

Its composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda spoke about the popularity of the song at the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month.

He said director Taika Waititi told him: "It's constant with my kids. I love you, but I might hate you."

However, he did not think it would surpass 2013's mega hit Let It Go from Frozen, adding: "Well, not in our hearts. I love Let It Go."