Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split: Report

LOS ANGELES • American reality star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating, the media reported.

The couple split sometime last week because their busy schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship", reported entertainment media outlet E! News, citing sources close to the celebrities.

Davidson, 28, has spent part of the summer in Australia working on a new movie, E! News said.

Kardashian, 41, who has 328 million followers on Instagram and 73 million on Twitter, began dating the Saturday Night Live star after the two performed in a skit together on the show last year, sharing a kiss.

They made their relationship public in March this year, around the same time when Kardashian, who also has a clothing and cosmetics line, finalised her divorce with rapper Kanye West, 45, now known as Ye.

Kardashian and Davidson were seen together at many public events, including the Met Gala in New York in May. At the event, she donned the famous dress worn by Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr President to then United States president John F. Kennedy at an event in 1962.

But the relationship was clouded by Ye attacking Davidson on social media and imploring Kardashian to reconcile.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye last year after months of press reports about marital strife and as Ye battled with mental health issues.

The two are now co-parenting their four children: two girls, North and Chicago, and two boys, Saint and Psalm.

It was the first divorce for Ye and the third for Kardashian, who came to fame with the US reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to 2021), which followed the lives of her family members in Los Angeles.

After her break-up with Davidson, Kardashian's fans wondered what is next in store for her.

"It's time to keep up with a newly single Kim Kardashian," wrote E! News.

Meanwhile, her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her former boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson, have welcomed their second child, reported US media.

A representative for Khloe told People magazine the baby boy was born via surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian, 38, broke off with Thompson, 31, in January this year after an on-off relationship. They also have a four-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

