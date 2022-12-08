Kim Cattrall’s surprise appearance at premiere of Emily In Paris fuels rumours of a cameo

PARIS – Sex And The City actress Kim Cattrall made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of season three of Emily In Paris on Tuesday, rekindling rumours that she would have a cameo in the hit Netflix series.

Both Sex And The City (1998 to 2004) and Emily In Paris (2000 to present) were created by director-producer Darren Star.

Cattrall, 66, shared two photos from the red carpet on Instagram, thanking Star and Netflix “for such a fun opening in Paris”.

In the comment section, her fans were giddy with excitement as they asked if Samantha Jones, the beloved sex-crazed character she played on Sex And The City, would be making a crossover to Paris.

Cattrall was not asked to return for the Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That… (2021 to present), and her absence was explained in the new series as the character having moved to London.

Coincidentally, the love interest of the main character from Emily In Paris packed up and moved to London in the last season, which sparked rumours of a cameo.

The third season of Emily In Paris, starring Lily Collins as an American who relocated from Chicago to the French capital for a marketing job, will start streaming on Dec 21.

The series debuted at the height of pandemic lockdowns in 2020 and became the most popular comedy on Netflix that year, with 58 million households watching it in its first month.