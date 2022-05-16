Kendrick Lamar drops new solo album

NEW YORK • Kendrick Lamar, the rapper whose poignant lyricism has soundtracked the Black Lives Matter movement and compelled many to call him the voice of a generation, dropped his first solo album in five years last Friday.

Lamar's long-anticipated fifth studio album, Mr Morale And The Big Steppers, was released to streaming services overnight, and sees him deliver raw self-reflection set against cutting social criticism.

The record is expected to dominate the charts and place the Pulitzer Prize-winning Lamar, 34, once again at the centre of the American cultural conversation.

The first track, United In Grief, opens with a choir singing, "I hope you find some peace of mind in this lifetime", before Lamar comes in: "I've been goin' through somethin'."

Throughout the album, he meditates on inner demons, repressed emotions, the struggles of family life and the trappings of fame.

Spoken-word track We Cry Together, which features actress Taylour Paige, portrays a fighting couple whose biting words see personal anger transition into structural rage.

"You the reason why strong women f***ed up/Why they say it's a man world/See, you the reason for Trump/You the reason we overlooked, underpaid, underbooked, under shame," read the lyrics.

The album's cover is a photo of Lamar wearing a crown of thorns and holding a young child, while a woman who appears to be his partner Whitney Alford is in the background, holding an infant.

Born in Compton, California, Lamar is known as one of contemporary music's most impactful writers, with his verses offering personal insights while taking on issues such as race relations and structural poverty.

Set to jazz-heavy instrumentals, the Grammy winner's music has made him a household name and a rare artiste whose work is commercially successful but who is not dependent on constantly churning out content.

In 2018, Lamar became the first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize for music, with the award's board saying his album, Damn, was "unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African American life".

Following that win, he curated and contributed songs to the soundtrack for the film Black Panther (2018), including All The Stars, his Grammy-and Oscar-nominated collaboration with singer SZA.

Lamar also featured on a number of songs with fellow artistes, including his cousin Baby Keem's latest album. But his five-year hiatus from producing solo work had some fans speculating about his possible retirement.

He put those rumours to bed last month in announcing his fifth studio record - an 18-track double album that sees him once more turn his socially conscious gaze to a tumultuous era.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE