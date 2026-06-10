Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make red-carpet debut as a couple, she calls him ‘love of her life’

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Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's relationship began shortly after Perry’s June 2025 separation from her former fiance, English actor Orlando Bloom.

American pop star Katy Perry described former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau as the “love of her life” during the couple’s first public red-carpet appearance.

They attended the Tribeca Festival premiere of her concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live From Paris on June 8 in New York City.

During a question-and-answer session following the screening, Perry, 41, stated she is “very in love” and credited Trudeau, 54, with providing stability in her life.

“I fly super high and touch the veil, cosmos, and sometimes I need to be anchored,” she told the audience. “So, to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now.”

The politician told reporters prior to the premiere that while he had seen the concert featured in the film three times, he “wasn’t paying attention to anything but Katy”.

Perry and Trudeau were first spotted together in July 2025 walking a dog and dining at a restaurant in Montreal, Canada. Later that month, he attended her Montreal concert.

The couple have also gone to several events together, including a Netflix party in California in April.

Their relationship began shortly after Perry’s June 2025 separation from her former fiance, English actor Orlando Bloom, 49, with whom she shares a five-year-old daughter.

At the Tribeca event, Perry described 2025 as “one of the hardest” years of her life. She revealed she went through a lot of difficulties following the break-up but persevered, adding that “on the other side of hell is definitely heaven”.

Trudeau shares three children aged 11 to 18 with his former wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. Th e c ouple separated in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage but have maintained a co-parenting partnership.

Over the past year, Trudeau and Perry have actively begun to integrate their families, with the singer getting to know his children. Trudeau’s eldest son, an R&B musician who performs under the name Xav, said on the podcast Can’t Be Censored in April that he frequently sends his songs to Perry for feedback.

“She’s always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change,” he said, adding that Perry is “super down to earth” and that he is glad his father is happy.