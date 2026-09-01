Katseye’s Sophia to sit out European tour amid ongoing hiatus

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Sophia is also the second Katseye member currently on hiatus, as Manon also stepped away from group activities in February.

SEOUL – Sophia of Katseye will not participate in the European and British leg of the group’s The Wildworld Tour as she continues her hiatus to focus on her well-being, the group’s management said on Aug 31.

Hybe x Geffen Records announced through Katseye’s official Weverse that Sophia will sit out on the tour dates scheduled from Sept 1 to 17.

“Sophia is focusing on her well-being, and the company remains fully committed to providing her with all the support and resources needed,” it wrote.

“We sincerely ask for Eyekons’ (fandom name) warm understanding, as our highest priority will always be the health and long-term well-being of our artists.”

Hybe x Geffen announced Sophia’s hiatus on Aug 7, saying medical professionals had advised the 23-year-old singer to take an extended period of rest and receive ongoing care.

The company said at the time that her condition would be reassessed in September.

Her hiatus followed several absences from the group’s activities, including the Hinterland Music Festival in the US and a Los Angeles screening of their documentary.

Sophia is the second Katseye member currently on hiatus, as Manon also stepped away from group activities in February.

The remaining four members – Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae – have continued the group’s promotional activities in their absence.

“As Katseye, it’s so important to us to always prioritise our well-being,” Lara said during an appearance on NBC’s Today on Aug 15.

“We stand by Sophia and Manon through and through. We ride for them.”

Katseye, formed through the 2023 audition programme The Debut: Dream Academy, debuted in 2024 as a six-member global girl group under Hybe and Geffen Records.

The group released their third EP Wild on Aug 14, which became Katseye’s first album to top the Billboard 200 and includes tracks such as Pinky Up and Hootie Frutti, both of which have charted on the Billboard Hot 100. THE KOREA HERALD /ASIA NEWS NETWORK