Kathy Yuen gives birth to baby girl

Hong Kong actress Kathy Yuen, who married celebrity choreographer Shing Mak in January, gave birth to a premature baby girl last Friday.

The 33-year-old (above, with Mak) announced the birth in an Instagram post a few days later, with a photo of the hands of the family of three.

Tagging Mak, 41, in her post, she wrote: "Your lover from a previous life suddenly arrived, catching us off guard, but she is also the best Father's Day present for you."

He posted the same photo on Instagram and added: "Mum and dad will always be by your side, loving you. Thank you to my wife for giving me a warm family.

"Let's work hard together."

The baby, who is nicknamed QQ Mak, was originally due at the end of next month.

Yuen told Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao on Tuesday the baby weighed 2.5kg and was healthy despite her early arrival.

Six months ago, the couple broke the news that they had tied the knot and were having a baby.

They held an intimate wedding ceremony on Feb 26, with celebrity guests such as Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok, who had worked with Mak.

Yuen used to date singer Ken Hung, while Mak was previously in a relationship with TVB actress Sisley Choi.