Karen Mok slammed for wearing D&G

Hong Kong singer Karen Mok has apologised after an outfit she wore in a new music video caused a backlash in China.

The 51-year-old, who is married to a German, held her Karen Mok The Ultimate Grand Slam Show concert in Hong Kong over the weekend.

She launched her new album The Voyage last week, which contained Woman For All Seasons, a reissue of her 2001 song of the same name.

In the music video for the song, Mok wore a bathrobe by Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana (D&G).

She also used the photo of herself in the robe as her profile picture on Weibo, the Chinese micro-blogging site.

This caused a backlash in China, where many had been angered by a 2018 D&G campaign they viewed as culturally insensitive.

Several Chinese netizens demanded to know why she was promoting this brand, while others called for a boycott of the singer.

The topic trended on Weibo for several hours last Saturday.

Mok has since removed photos of her wearing the D&G outfit from her social media accounts and the music video from all platforms.

Her agency and the designer involved in the outfit have apologised on Weibo.

D&G caused an outrage in China in late 2018 when clips from its advertising campaign showed a Chinese model in a red D&G dress, struggling to eat Italian foods such as spaghetti and cannoli pastry with chopsticks.

The backlash escalated after screenshots of messages sent from D&G co-founder Stefano Gabbana's Instagram account were leaked, in which he allegedly said some negative things about China.

Several Chinese celebrities such as singer-actor Karry Wang, who debuted as leader of boy band TFBOYS, and Dilraba Dilmurat, an actress of Uighur descent, then ended their ties with the brand.