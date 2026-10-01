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Kanye West’s Russia concerts have been cancelled, organisers say

Kanye West has been barred from several European countries over past anti-Semitic comments.

MOSCOW - US rap star Kanye West’s two planned concerts in Russia have been cancelled, organisers said on Sept 30, less than two months after their surprise announcement triggered a frenzy of media attention and excitement among Russians.

The organisers did not give a reason for the cancellation.

West, who goes by the stage name “Ye”, had been barred from several European countries over past anti-Semitic comments.

The Saint Petersburg venue that was originally scheduled to host the shows backed out days after tickets went on sale, sparking weeks of uncertainty about whether they would go ahead.

“Friends, it is with sincere regret that we announce that the YE concerts in Saint Petersburg cannot take place on the scheduled dates,” Moscow-based events organiser Say Agency said in a statement.

“We will publish details regarding the refund terms and conditions shortly,” it added.

West has not yet commented.

The Grammy-award winning rapper would have been the biggest Western musician to headline in Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Several Russian officials welcomed the planned shows, while others expressed concerns about the rapper’s past comments glorifying Nazi Germany, a sensitive issue in Russia.

The Kommersant newspaper reported on Sept 30 that police were investigating the organisers for alleged fraud, citing an unnamed source. AFP