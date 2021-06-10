Kanye West sparks romance rumours with Irina Shayk on birthday getaway

Rapper Kanye West seems to have moved on from reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce four months ago after seven years of marriage and four children.

The 44-year-old, who had celebrated his birthday on Tuesday (June 8), was spotted on a birthday getaway to Provence, France, with Russian model-actress Irina Shayk, 35.

British tabloid Daily Mail broke the news on Wednesday (June 9) with photos of the two taking a romantic stroll in the French countryside with his entourage in tow.

It said that West had booked the entire luxury resort of Villa La Coste for four nights and they flew back to New York on his private jet on Wednesday.

An anonymous source told People magazine: "He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy.

"She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides."

An insider told entertainment portal E! News that West took many photos of Shayk on the trip: "Kanye photographed Irina any chance he could. She loved posing for him and he got very into what he was creating with his photographs. She looks like his muse."

Sports Illustrated cover star Shayk, who has a four-year-old daughter with actor Bradley Cooper, has known West for more than a decade.

In 2010, she appeared in his Power music video as an angel in a revealing gold outfit. Two years later, she graced the runway for his fall/winter collection at Paris Fashion Week.

West also name-dropped her in his rap Christian Dior Denim Flow in 2010, with one line going: "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen".

On his birthday, Kardashian had posted a sweet message to him on Instagram, saying: "Happy birthday. Love you for life."

Sources close to her said she did not mind that he was dating as long as it does not affect their children.