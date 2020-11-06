Kanye West gets about 60,000 votes in run for US president

NEW YORK • The United States was on a knife-edge on Wednesday waiting for electoral results, but the fate of one candidate was clear.

Entertainer Kanye West will not win the presidential race this year - but he still has future aspirations.

The mercurial rapper, who decided to run for the nation's highest office late in the game as an independent candidate under the Birthday Party, received about 60,000 votes from the 12 states where he managed to get on the ballot.

His numbers were less than a pin drop in a razor-thin presidential race, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden holding the slimmest of leads over Republican incumbent President Donald Trump as many ballots were still being counted in key states.

The hip-hop star and fashion designer saw his highest numbers in Tennessee, where about 10,000 people cast their ballots for West, according to The New York Times.

The mogul, who once voiced ardent support for Mr Trump, made a social media show of casting his own ballot in Wyoming, saying it was his first.

West, 43, wrote himself in on the ballot in the western state, where he failed to qualify to have his name on the ticket.

According to the picture the rapper posted of his ballot, he did not participate in any of the congressional or local races.

"Today, I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States and it's for someone I truly trust... me," tweeted West.

Later, he appeared to concede defeat while hinting at a future run, tweeting "Kanye 2024".

Big Brooklyn, a 31-year-old rapper and music producer, said in Times Square he had voted for West - and said who becomes the president is less important than vowing to push the future leader to listen.

But more broadly, the campaign by West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, raised more questions than enthusiasm.

West, husband of reality television star Kim Kardashian West, long ago broke ranks with most of the left-leaning entertainment industry to loudly voice his support for Mr Trump.

But last year, he said his support for Mr Trump had been a way to razz the Democrats.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE