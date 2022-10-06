Kanye West doubles down on White Lives Matter slogan controversy with Instagram spree

PARIS – American rapper-designer Kanye West has doubled down on his controversial White Lives Matter slogan, which he sent down the runway on apparel in a surprise Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The backlash that followed was swift and ferocious, but the 45-year-old, who changed his name legally to Ye, continued to defend himself in an Instagram spree, often typing in all caps and launching personal attacks on his critics.

In one of the posts following the show, which was presented at a secret location to a handful of guests including Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Balenciaga designer Demna, he shared a photo of a black sweatshirt with the words “White lives matter” emblazoned on it.

“Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says ‘White lives matter’… they do,” he wrote.

The slogan is controversial as it is seen as a repudiation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

He also posted a photo of American model Bella Hadid, 25, who had been spray-painted into a white latex dress for Coperni’s show last week at Paris Fashion Week, and added the slogan to it.

He said in the caption: “Oh and I did a T-shirt dress too. Good artists borrow, great artists steal. I’m the Louvre.”