Kaitlyn Dever plays Rosaline, the girl who tries to win Romeo back from Juliet

LOS ANGELES – A revisionist take on William Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet, the romantic comedy Rosaline imagines the story of the girl Romeo was besotted with before he even met Juliet.

American actress Kaitlyn Dever plays his titular former girlfriend in the new movie, which premieres on Disney+ on Friday, and puts a fresh spin on the iconic star-crossed romance.

And in a video chat with The Straits Times, Dever, 25, and British co-star Sean Teale, 30, suggest it might be a more interesting love story than Romeo And Juliet’s famously tragic pairing.

“I prefer it,” says Dever, who stars in the comedy Booksmart (2019) and drama series Dopesick (2021).

“It pokes a lot of holes in the original,” says Teale, whose character Dario is rejected by Rosaline because she is still in love with her former boyfriend Romeo (Kyle Allen).

Rosaline, who is the cousin of Juliet (Isabela Merced), is a character mentioned briefly at the beginning of Shakespeare’s play.

Romeo’s infatuation with Rosaline is what leads him to a ball, hosted by the Capulet family, where he ends up meeting Juliet.

The film uses this as its premise and then follows a heartbroken Rosaline as she schemes to win Romeo back.

Imagining this new layer to Shakespeare’s 16th-century tragedy was thrilling for the film-makers and cast.

Dever says: “Getting to tell this story we know so well from a different perspective is such an exciting thing.”

The stars tip their hat to the original play, adapted to great success in Hollywood films such as 1996’s Romeo + Juliet, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

Teale, who appears in the historical romance Reign (2013 to 2017) and the Marvel science-fiction show The Gifted (2017 to 2019), says: “It’s one of the greatest stories ever written for a reason. It’s an impeccable play and a beautiful story.”

But this movie – based on the 2012 young adult novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, which retold Romeo And Juliet from Rosaline’s point of view and set it in contemporary times – is also rather irreverent.

“If you want to remake a story that’s been told for a very long time, you have to come at it from an angle like we did,” Teale says.

“And to get to use everything wonderful about that story, but also subvert and twist it, was awesome. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”