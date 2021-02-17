K-star Song Joong-ki makes Instagram debut

SEOUL • In what must have been an unexpected Valentine's Day gift for his army of fans, South Korean heart-throb Song Joong-ki opened his official Instagram account on Sunday.

The Descendants Of The Sun (2016) actor posted three old photos of himself. Though he did not caption the photos, the account attracted more than 300,000 followers in eight hours.

As of yesterday afternoon, it has more than 702,000 followers.

Song, 35, posted two more photos of himself on Monday and yesterday.

Some fans initially wondered if this was Song's official account as there was no blue checkmark, but the account bio stated it was run by his agency History D&C.

There was also a link to the agency's official Instagram account, which on Sunday posted about Song's new account, calling it "a gift sweeter than chocolate".

History's account is the only one which Song has followed so far.

He recently appeared in the Netflix sci-fi movie, Space Sweepers, which also starred Kim Tae-ri of The Handmaiden (2016) fame.

He will be returning to television on Saturday, playing a lawyer and mafia consigliere in the series Vincenzo.

Song's last appearance in a TV series was Arthdal Chronicles (2019), a historical fantasy epic which also starred Jang Dong-gun and Kim Ji-won.

Coincidentally, it was announced last month that Song's ex-wife, actress Song Hye-kyo, will return to TV in a new drama by screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, who was behind the Song-Song vehicle Descendants Of The Sun.

The on-screen couple revealed in July 2017 that they would tie the knot on Oct 31 that year, after previously denying that they were dating in real life.

They announced their divorce in June 2019.