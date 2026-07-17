K-star Sandara Park shoots hoops with Singapore youth basketballers, signs basketballs for charity

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Sandara Park (centre) with basketball players from Swiss Cottage Secondary School during her visit to the Basketball Association of Singapore on July 17.

SINGAPORE - Basketball players in Singapore got a big surprise when K-pop star Sandara Park appeared midway through their game on the morning of July 17.

The 41-year-old member of K-pop girl group 2NE1 showed up at the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) in Geylang, where the league rounds for this year’s Singapore Schools Sports Council Basketball C Division National School Games were ongoing.

Lucky students from Swiss Cottage Secondary School and Nanyang Girls’ High School got a chance to chat and take photos with Park, who also tried her hand at shooting some hoops. She missed on her first try, but successfully made the shot on her second attempt, to cheers from the teens.

South Korean singer Sandara Park (centre) shooting hoops with players from Nanyang Girl's High School during her visit to the Basketball Association of Singapore on July 17. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

One of them who took a group photo with Park was Beatris Chua, a Secondary One student from Swiss Cottage Secondary School.

The 13-year-old, who was about to play a league round when Park dropped by, said: “It is heartening that someone so famous took an interest in the sport. My friends and I felt it was such a delightful surprise to see her.”

Park was a special guest of BAS, which announced the launch of its 2026 fundraising campaign on July 17.

Incidentally, she is currently filming a basketball-themed variety series in South Korea titled Rising Eagles Season 2. Its first episode aired on South Korea’s SBS and Netflix on July 5.

It centres on a basketball team named Rising Eagles, which challenges other Asian teams for the pride of South Korean basketball, and Park is its team manager.

She said the role has helped her understand the value of the sport, adding: “I learnt a lot about basketball. I see how the players practise and play... (and) I really want to support young athletes and their dreams.

“I think sports teaches discipline, teamwork, perseverance... we learn about life through sports.”

During her visit, she signed four commemorative basketballs which will be auctioned off during a BAS fundraising dinner on Sept 11, with proceeds going towards developing Singapore basketball in the areas of youth development, coach development, national team readiness and community basketball.

Sandara Park signs on commemorative basketballs during her visit to the Basketball Association of Singapore on July 17. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

BAS president Seah Liang Bing said the funds would go towards programmes such as BAS’ under-16 regional training centre, under-23 national team and senior national team.

He said: “Basketball is one of Singapore’s leading sports and one of the most popular sports among our youth. At BAS, we believe every talented young athlete deserves a clear pathway to succeed.”

During the event, Seah presented Park with a Singapore national team jersey and joked: “From today, you are (part of) Singapore’s national team.”

K-pop star Sandara Park (second from right) at the launch of the Basketball Association of Singapore‘s (BAS) 2026 fundraising campaign on July 17. With her is (from left) emcee Joyce Lim, BAS honorary president Kevin Wang, BAS president Seah Liang Bing and BAS secretary general and 2026 BAS fundraising chairman Kelvin Tan. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

The event’s emcee, BAS volunteer Joyce Lim, got Park to sign a basketball jersey belonging to her 16-year-old daughter Michelle Ayeni, a former Raffles Girls’ School basketball player who is now attending high school in the US.

Both mother and daughter, who are Singaporean, are fans of Park.

Lim said excitedly: “We bond over K-pop music and dancing, and just love Sandara and 2NE1. When I got to know she was coming and I was emceeing the event, we came up with the idea of getting the jersey signed if I had the chance.”

Joyce Lim, the event’s emcee, holding her daughter’s basketball team jersey signed by Sandara Park during a media preview for the BAS fundraising campaign on July 17. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

“I did not expect she would actually sign it. I am going to take a picture of this to send to my daughter right now.”

Park’s visit to BAS comes after she announced her partnership with Singapore-based entertainment company Power Entertainment on projects throughout South-east Asia on July 16 at Raffles Sentosa Singapore.

On the evening of July 17, she held court at a fan meet at Orchard Central’s level one atrium.