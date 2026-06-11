K-star Byeon Woo-seok to hold fan meeting on Sept 18 at The Star Theatre

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The event is part of Byeon Woo-seok's 2026 ByeonWooSeok Asia Fanmeeting Tour, which currently has eight stops.

South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok will hold a fan meet in Singapore on Sept 18.

The news was announced on June 9 on the Instagram pages of Varo Entertainment, the 34-year-old’s agency, as well as event organiser CK Star Entertainment.

To take place at The Star Theatre, the event is part of his 2026 ByeonWooSeok Asia Fanmeeting Tour, which currently has eight stops.

It will start on July 4 and 5 in Seoul, followed by Bangkok on Aug 16. It will then travel to Yokohama on Sept 5 and 6 before coming to Singapore.

It will move to Taipei on Sept 25, followed by Manila on Oct 10, Jakarta on Nov 7 before finishing up in Hong Kong on Nov 22.

Building on the event’s title The Secret Library, Byeon wrote on Instagram on June 9: “We have confirmed that you have been borrowing memories from this library for a long time. The memories stored in this library are formed by our hearts that have passed the same time while looking at each other. Of course, these memories do not disappear even if they are not returned. Rather, the longer they are kept, the more vivid they become.

“Our library invites you to come here and revisit the times you have stopped to read and record new memories. Now, it is time to turn the page again.”

In addition, CK Star Entertainment addressed Byeon’s fandom on Instagram: “Singapore TongTongs, get ready to enter Byeon Woo-seok’s secret library this September!”

Ticketing details will be announced at a later date.

This will be the star’s second fan meet in Singapore, after the one held at Singapore Expo in June 2024 during his maiden visit to the Republic.

He debuted as a model in 2010 and made his acting debut in the K-drama Dear My Friends (2016). He then played supporting roles in coming-of-age drama Record Of Youth (2020) and action-comedy series Strong Girl Nam-soon (2023).

His fame skyrocketed as the male lead of romance fantasy series Lovely Runner (2024), portraying a singer-actor whose life is marred by exhaustion. He followed that up with another hit show, the romantic comedy series Perfect Crown (2026), and took on the role of a reserved grand prince.