K-reality hit The Devil’s Plan’s Season 3 reunites champions and controversial winners

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Breaking with the franchise’s long-standing tradition of debuting fresh talent, The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again gathers seasoned competitors and former champions for the first time.

SEOUL - Forget rookies, the masters are back.

South Korean reality game show The Devil’s Plan took global Netflix charts by storm in 2023 with a simple, unique premise: Throw lawyers, gamers, science YouTubers, and K-pop idols into an intellectual war zone and see who survives. Previous seasons pitted prominent figures — including Go legend Lee Se-dol — against one another in complex board and memory challenges.

Now, star producer Jung Jong-yeon (The Genius, 2013 to 2015; Great Escape, 2018 to 2021) returns for Season 3.

Breaking with the franchise’s long-standing tradition of debuting fresh talent, the new instalment, titled The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again, gathers seasoned competitors and former champions for the first time.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the new line-up is the return of Jung Hyun-gyu, the winner of Season 2, whose victory sparked considerable controversy.

Jung, who first gained widespread attention through the dating reality hit EXchange (2021 to present), walked away with the 380 million won (S$357,000) grand prize in 2025. However, his gameplay had drawn its share of backlash. Viewers criticised his perceived disrespectful attitude toward fellow contestants, including Super Junior singer Kyuhyun and actress Yoon So-hui.

At a press conference in Seoul on Nov 5, Jung acknowledged his past conduct and said he hoped to show a more mature side of himself through the new competition.

“I was too immature to consider how viewers would perceive my gameplay in Season 2... I decided to take on this challenge again because I wanted to make up for that with a more mature attitude and prove that through this season,” he said.

Season 1 champion and actor Ha Seok-jin, a familiar face from brain-game programmes, is also re-entering the fray. A veteran of cerebral hits like Problematic Men (2015 to 2020) and Brain Academy (2025), he quipped that the show’s producers badgered him relentlessly into making a comeback.

“The production team was relentless. They even came all the way to my house,” he said.

Ha noted that bringing familiar faces back created a markedly different social dynamic among the contestants.

“The new season felt almost like a dating show. Netflix has shows like Single’s Inferno, and it was as if they had gathered all the popular men and women from those programmes and told them to date each other again. Everyone was a heart-throb or a leading lady,” he said.

Another major addition is comedian Jang Dong-min, a veteran who has won five survival competitions: tvN’s The Genius: Black Garnet (2014), The Genius: Grand Final (2015) and Society Game 2 (2017), alongside Wavve’s Bloody Game 3 (2024) and Betting On Fact (2026).

Producer Jung admitted that bringing in Jang presented its own casting dilemma because of the comedian’s towering reputation.

“Casting Jang was a difficult decision in some ways. If he joined, all the spotlight would inevitably be on him. He’s such an overwhelmingly dominant player,” Jung said.

“If we were talking about the NBA, he’d be Michael Jordan. I imagine he’s one of the contestants viewers are most looking forward to seeing.”

Jung explained that shifting to a veteran-heavy roster broke the franchise’s long-standing casting rules.

“We had generally followed the principle of casting people with no prior survival-show experience. But this time, I started wondering what it would be like to see people who already had that experience go through it all again. That led me to think we should bring back the winners,” he said.

To round out the cast, the production team set three criteria: players capable of turning the game around even without prior wins, select fresh faces and competitors strong enough to hold their own against the veterans.

According to Jung, compared to earlier runs, the new season zeroes in on pure tactical gameplay and mental skill.

“We focused on making this a brains-first competition. Compared with previous seasons, we put more emphasis on the intellectual and strategic face-off between the players,” he said, adding that he incorporated devices tailored specifically for dedicated fans of cerebral survival shows. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again premieres on Netflix on Nov 10.