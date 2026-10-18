K-pop’s BigBang bring the house down with hits, humour and brotherly love in Singapore

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(From left) Daesung, G-Dragon and Taeyang delivered a spectacular performance at the National Stadium on Oct 17, celebrating their 20th anniversary with the XX: Cosmos world tour.

BigBang 2026-2027 World Tour XX: Cosmos

National Stadium

Oct 17

Haze? What haze?

Not even Singapore’s murky skies could dampen the explosive energy of K-pop legends BigBang, who delivered a high-octane performance at the National Stadium on Oct 17.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary with the XX: Cosmos world tour, G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung proved that two decades in show busines s have only amplified their swagger, charisma and star power.

Their infectious energy, powerful vocals and hilarious banter made the show feel as much like a reunion of old friends as a stadium spectacle.

Here are five highlights.

1. A stadium-sized karaoke party

With a formidable catalogue of evergreen hits, BigBang turned the National Stadium into one giant karaoke session.

Divided into three acts – BigBang, solo performances and Cosmos – the three-hour concert was a masterclass in crowd-pleasing setlist curation.

The atmosphere was electric from the opening notes of their 2012 hit Fantastic Baby, with fans enthusiastically belting out the lyrics.

From Haru Haru (2008) to Bang Bang Bang (2015), their anthems demonstrated why BigBang’s music has endured across generations. Newer tunes such as BiiiG (2026) and Home Sweet Home (2024) had concertgoers on their feet, singing and dancing with abandon.

The trio commanded the stage with effortless confidence, showing no apparent signs of being hampered by the haze.

2. G-Dragon: fashion king and lovable eccentric

G-Dragon was clearly a crowd favourite, commanding attention with his wacky antics and effortlessly cool persona. PHOTO: JOANNE SOH

Nobody does flamboyance quite like G-Dragon.

The group’s charismatic leader was a walking fashion spectacle, bringing his trademark eccentricity, oversized hats and unmistakable Chanel swagger to the stage.

His solo segment, featuring an electrifying remix of Power (2024), showcased his musical versatility and songwriting prowess.

Clearly a crowd favourite, the 38-year-old commanded attention with his wacky antics and effortlessly cool persona.

He repeatedly dabbed the perspiration on his face with a plain white towel before eventually draping it over his head. Even that became a fashion statement of sorts.

3. Daesung steals the show with humour and trot

Daesung brought the house down with two exuberant trot numbers – Hando Chogua (2025) and Look At Me, Gwisun (2014). PHOTO: JOANNE SOH

If G-Dragon was the star attraction, Daesung might well have been the night’s most valuable player.

The 37-year-old was an irrepressible bundle of sunshine, doubling as the group’s unofficial emcee with his self-deprecating humour.

Joking about his small eyes, he claimed he could barely see the fans. He also welcomed concert first-timers, quipping that new customers were always good for business.

But the laughter was matched by formidable vocals. His solo segment showcased his vocal strength, while his exuberant and cheeky trot numbers – Hando Chogua (2025) and Look At Me, Gwisun (2014) – brought the house down.

The genre’s playful theatricality suited his larger-than-life personality, making Daesung the evening’s ultimate happy pill.

4. Taeyang brings the heat – and impressive falsetto

Known for his chiselled abs, Taeyang did not remove his jacket as he did at other legs of the XX: Cosmos world tour, to the dismay of his fans. PHOTO: JOANNE SOH

With slick dance moves, soulful vocals and an impressive falsetto, Taeyang demonstrated why he remains one of K-pop’s most accomplished performers, with Ringa Linga (2013) becoming a rousing singalong.

The 38-year-old also acknowledged the haze that had blanketed Singapore.

“Today I was a little worried that I may not see your faces because of the haze,” he told the audience. “But guess what? I can see your faces clearly from here.”

He remarked that Singapore was among the hottest places the group had performed, prompting cheeky cries of “take it off” from fans, hoping Taeyang would shed his jacket to show off his trademark six-pack abs. Unfortunately for them, he kept it on for much of the night.

5. Brotherhood remains BigBang’s greatest strength

BigBang kicked off the XX: Cosmos concert with their 2012 explosive hit Fantastic Baby. PHOTO: JOANNE SOH

Beyond the music, the trio’s easy camaraderie provided some of the night’s most endearing moments.

G-Dragon and Daesung slow-danced while Taeyang sang the outro of Loser (2015), and later skipped down the stage catwalk like mischievous schoolboys.

When Taeyang and Daesung bantered about sexiness, G-Dragon jokingly complained about being excluded because he apparently was not their kind of sexy.

There was genuine affection beneath the clowning. G-Dragon revealed how much he had missed his ‘brothers’ during his solo Ubermensch tour in 2025 , and how that longing prompted him to call for the XX: Cosmos tour.

The encore performance of Still Life (2022), which incorporated the recorded vocals of former member T.O.P, was a poignant tribute to their shared history and the bonds forged over two decades.

BigBang may not dance in perfect synchronisation, with each member moving to his own rhythm, but their individuality is precisely what makes them work as a unit.

Twenty years on, they are still very much in step with one another.