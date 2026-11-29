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K-pop stars Riize, Ejae take the stage at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Sohee, Eunseok, Shotaro and Anton of RIIZE attends the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, on Nov 28.

SEOUL – K-pop boy group Riize and Korean American singer-songwriter Ejae performed at the 100th anniversary edition of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Nov 28 .

Running for approximately 3 1/2 hours, the parade covered a 4km route from Manhattan’s Upper West Side to Macy’s flagship department store in the city.

Riize performed Do Your Dance, the lead track from its second EP, II, which was released in June. The uptempo dance track blends hip-hop beats with electronic pop and distorted 808 bass sounds.

The six-member group also rode aboard Macy’s All-Star float, which brought together popular characters featured throughout the parade’s 100-year history, including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Finn the Human and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Meanwhile, Ejae performed Christmas in New York, her first Christmas single, released on Nov 13.

The performance marked her return to the annual event following her 2025 appearance with Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna. The three had provided the singing voices for Huntrix in Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters.

This year’s parade also featured performances by Raye and Queen Latifah, among others.

The Dobyns-Bennett High School Marching Band paid tribute to the late country music icon Dolly Parton, and a new Hello Kitty balloon made its debut at the show. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK