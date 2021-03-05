K-pop stars BTS named IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year

LONDON (REUTERS) - K-pop sensation BTS, whose catchy, upbeat songs have won legions of fans around the world, have scooped the 2020 Global Recording Artist of the Year Award from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), the recorded music industry representative body said on Thursday (March 4).

BTS' win marks their first ever IFPI award, after finishing second in 2018's IFPI Global Artist Chart and seventh in 2019.

The seven-member group become the first Korean act to win the accolade, as well as the first winner to perform primarily in a language other than English.

They had a hugely successful 2020, becoming the first Korean pop act to reach No.1 on the United States Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with English-language single, Dynamite.

The group also secured their first major Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the song Dynamite, with the awards ceremony to be held on March 14.

The South Korean band, who debuted in 2013 and have fronted the K-pop drive in the US in recent years, were also named entertainer of the year by Time magazine.

BTS consist of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

"BTS are a global phenomenon. They have had another outstanding year, releasing three albums, and continually finding creative and engaging ways to share their story with the world," IFPI chief executive Frances Moore said in a statement.

"They truly show the power that music has to bring joy and happiness to people the world over."

IFPI said the award takes account of an act's worldwide performance in digital and physical music formats during the year.

American songstress Taylor Swift came in second after topping the 2019 chart, while Canadian rapper Drake was third.

Canadian singer The Weeknd came in fourth as he returned to the top 10 after missing out last year, while teenage singer Billie Eilish celebrated a second consecutive year in the top five.