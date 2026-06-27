K-pop stars, actors join fan backlash after South Korea’s shock loss to South Africa

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Kim Hee-chul of Super Junior shares his thoughts on social media on June 25.

SEOUL – When South Korea suffered a 1-0 defeat to South Africa in its final Group A match – a game in which a draw would have been enough to secure automatic qualification for the Round of 32 – criticism poured in not only from football fans but also from K-pop stars and actors known for their passion for the sport.

For celebrities, particularly K-pop idols whose words and actions are closely scrutinised, publicly expressing opinions on current events is relatively rare. When they do, it is often because they believe their views reflect broad public sentiment rather than offering a divisive personal stance.

Among the first to react was Kim Hee-chul of Super Junior, who took to social media after June 25’s match in Guadalupe, Mexico.

“Even someone like me who doesn’t know much about football can see this is unbelievable,” he wrote.

Kim later explained that friends had encouraged him to wake up early to watch the match because South Korea was expected to win.

“I don’t know much about football,” he wrote. “But everyone around me told me we’d definitely win, so I got up in the morning to watch.”

He later added: “I seriously can’t stop being angry.”

Highlight’s Yoon Doo-joon, meanwhile, watched the match live during a broadcast on the boy group’s YouTube channel and struggled to hide his disbelief.

“I honestly can’t believe it. Is this a dream?” he said.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a squad this good, which makes this even more disappointing,” Yoon said. “I don’t think Korean football has ever had this much momentum, so it’s especially bitter.”

“I really hoped things would move in a positive direction,” the singer added. “It hurts because this could have been a chance for Korean football to take another step forward.”

Yoon Doo-joon of Highlight reacts while watching South Korea’s World Cup match against South Africa on the boy group’s YouTube channel on June 25. PHOTO: SCREENSHOT FROM OFFICIAL HIGHLIGHT/YOUTUBE

Yoon’s criticism carried additional weight given his football background. He played on an elite team during his school years. In 2014, the K-pop idol was appointed a K League ambassador and tasked with actively promoting professional football in South Korea.

Actors voiced even stronger criticism.

Actor Han Jung-soo wrote on social media on June 25: “I’m so, so angry. They gathered the country’s best players and produced the worst performance in our history.”

He went on to target the head coach, Hong Myung-bo, directly.

“His salary should be confiscated,” Han wrote. “It feels like he clung to the job only for the money. I hate this more than politics. This was the worst World Cup performance.”

He also criticised what he described as “nonexistent tactics”, “incomprehensible player selections”, and a coach who “blamed the players until the very end”.

Actor Kim Soo-ro struck a more sympathetic tone, posting: “You worked hard in the heat. Our players. Today will be a painful day.”

Comedian Kim Shin-young, another well-known football enthusiast, had also criticised Hong’s tactical approach during an appearance on football-focused YouTube channel Dalsoo Live before the match.

“There’s absolutely no tactical flexibility,” she said. “People don’t change. We’ve said this over and over again. Why doesn’t he ask the team to play more organically?” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK