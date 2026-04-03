K-pop star T.O.P drops debut album ahead of BigBang’s anniversary gig at Coachella

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SEOUL – K-pop star T.O.P has made a long-awaited musical comeback with his first full-length album Another Dimension released on April 3. It marks his first solo release in 13 years since the single Doom Dada (2013).

The South Korean rapper-actor and former member of K-pop boy band BigBang also dropped main track Desperado, which delivers a candid and direct portrayal of love, with a minimalist music video that focuses on the song’s intense mood and T.O.P’s nuanced emotional expression.

“For almost 10 years, I focused solely on making music,” T.O.P, 38, said in a recent interview with a Hong Kong media outlet. “I poured everything into the creative process, and it was an incredibly constructive and productive period.”

“This time, I adopted a more narrative-driven approach and experimented with complex sound structures I hadn’t tried before. I hope listeners will experience a wide range of emotions,” he added.

The new album features 11 tracks , including the other main track Studio54, a house-based number infused with 1980s hip-hop sensibilities.

Other songs – including Self Crucifixion; The Giant; OVAYA (A Small, Filthy Show Window); Zero-Coke; Another Dimension Holy Dude; Seoul Chaos; For Fans; Stendhal Syndrome; and Be Solid – are set up to form a cohesive narrative that reflects the artiste’s distinct musical world.

T.O.P oversaw the entire production of the album. Grammy-winning Italian engineer IRKO handled sound design and mixing across all tracks, while Dolby Atmos mixing was applied to deliver an immersive audio experience. IRKO is known for collaborating with global pop artistes such as American rapper Ye and Canadian singer-actor The Weeknd.

Another Dimension also features contributions from renowned American artist Ed Ruscha and South Korean art director Chae Kyoung -sun of the hit Netflix series Squid Game (2021 to 2025), who oversaw visual design and music video art direction. In the second season of Squid Game, T.O.P played fan favourite antagonist Thanos.

South Korean cinematographer Kim Ji-yong – known for his work on films such as Decision To Leave (2022) and The Fortress (2017), as well as Squid Game – directed the music videos for Desperado and Studio54.

The release of Another Dimension comes just over a week before BigBang’s scheduled performances at American music festival Coachella at the Empire Polo Club on April 12 and 19, which will commemorate the group’s 20th anniversary.

Remaining members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung are set to reunite for the performance, marking BigBang’s long-awaited return to the festival after missing a 2020 appearance due to the pandemic. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK