K-pop star T.O.P apologises after longtime fan site shuts down over communication dispute

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former BigBang member T.O.P also addressed why it had taken him several weeks to respond to the controversy.

SEOUL - Former BigBang member T.O.P apologised to the operators and users of his longtime fan site Choidot, about three weeks after the site ended its 20-year run.

The South Korean rapper-actor posted a lengthy message on his Instagram on Nov 1, thanking the fan site’s operators and fans who had supported him since his debut.

“I want to sincerely convey my feelings to the operators of Choidot, who have been with me for the past 20 years,” he wrote. “Even during moments when I found it difficult to believe in myself, you believed in me and always gave me the warmth and support that helped me find the strength to make music again.”

T.O.P added that he would “never forget” the time and effort the operators had devoted to maintaining the site, as well as the support fans had shown him over the years.

The 38-year-old artiste, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, also addressed why it had taken him several weeks to respond to the controversy.

“I felt that I needed to be cautious about every word I said amid the various circumstances, which is why it took me some time to express how I felt,” he said. “Even though it is late, I wanted to personally convey my sincerity.”

Turning directly to the fan site’s operators, T.O.P described them as people who had shown him devoted support for longer than anyone else and had served as a major source of strength.

“I hope that even the years we spent together do not remain as a misunderstanding or become a source of hurt,” he said. “I know very well that the attention and love you give me are never something I should consider a given. I would like to apologise to the operators and fans who were misunderstood or hurt because of me.”

Choidot, which had operated since T.O.P’s debut in 2006, announced its closure on Oct 10.

The operators said they had long acted as an informal communication bridge between the artiste’s agency and fans, handling inquiries from overseas fans, promoting releases, translating content and coordinating fan activities.

They said frustration had built over what they described as poor communication from T.O.P’s agency, Topspot Pictures, and the shifting of responsibilities onto fans.

The dispute intensified after the cancellation of an exhibition organised by Choidot, inspired by T.O.P’s first solo studio album, Another Dimension (2026).

The operators said the event faced heavy projected losses after ticket reservations fell far below expectations.

While some cancellations followed confirmation of T.O.P’s relationship with singer-actress Nana, the operators stressed that the relationship itself was not the reason they decided to close the site. Instead, the operators pointed to what they described as “years of insufficient communication and support” from T.O.P and his agency.

Topspot Pictures apologised following the closure announcement, acknowledging that it had failed to provide fans with sufficient updates and opportunities for communication.

T.O.P is currently in the middle of his solo tour around Asia, with shows in Tokyo and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, scheduled on Nov 6 and Dec 19, respectively. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK