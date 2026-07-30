Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

K-pop star Jessica Jung, in Singapore for charity event, says mum and sister keep her grounded

K-pop singer Jessica Jung was a guest at the Kiat Lim-Shaping Hearts Awards 2026 at The Fullerton Hotel.

SINGAPORE - Korean American singer, actress and fashion entrepreuner Jessica Jung credits her family and her sisterly responsibility to Krystal Jung, also a K-pop star, for keeping her grounded and guiding her personal values.

The 37-year-old former member of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation met local media at the Kiat Lim-Shaping Hearts Awards 2026, a charity event held at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore on July 30.

Responding to a question on who shapes her heart in an interview with The Straits Times, Jessica Jung shared: “For me, it was definitely my family and my mum. They’re continuously shaping my heart, even still today, and they keep me grounded and humble and happy and loved.”

She added that being a role model comes naturally as the older sister to Krystal, 31, an actress and member of the girl group f(x).

“I need to be a good example and teach my sister, like clear the way for her, actually,” Jung said, noting that while her younger sibling now “has her own thoughts and visions”, the two “still speak a lot about everything”.

Built around themes of inclusion and empowering persons with disabilities through the arts, the Kiat Lim-Shaping Hearts Awards was jointly organised by the North East Community Development Council and the Lim Family Foundation. The event was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Baey Yam Keng, mayor of the North East District.

Jung called her involvement “a very natural decision” because she shares the same values as the event’s patron, Singaporean businessman Kiat Lim, the 33-year-old son of local tycoon and philanthropist Peter Lim.

“Jessica seemed like a natural choice with a lot of the values that she embodies as well, and I am very happy that she’s able to make time to come this year,” Kiat Lim said in the same interview, noting that they have been friends for more than 10 years.

Jessica Jung (right) and charity patron and Singapore businessman Kiat Lim have been friends for over a decade. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Explaining her support for artists with disabilities, Jung stressed that it is “giving opportunities for creators”, noting that “opportunities are rare, and I feel like supporting that is going to help the artists in their future”.

Prior to the interview, she completed a collaborative mosaic heart artwork with the event’s award recipients, whom she praised as being “very pure and very honest”. She joked about her own artistic skills, saying with a laugh: “I draw stick figures... that’s still art.”

Jessica Jung waving at fans at The Fullerton Hotel. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Jung, who was part of Girls’ Generation from 2007 to 2014, is also known for her fashion brand Blanc & Eclare, launched in 2014.

She made her television acting debut in K-drama Wild Romance (2012) and later starred in feature films such as Chinese comedy I Love That Crazy Little Thing (2016). She has also published young adult romance novels Shine (2020) and Bright (2022).

She has released four solo EPs: With Love, J (2016), Wonderland (2016), My Decade (2017), and Beep Beep (2023), and held her first solo concert here at Resorts World Convention Centre in 2023 as part of her Diamond Dreams tour.

When asked if she will return to town to perform for her Singapore fans again , Jung - whose Reflections tour stopped by Malaysia in January, Bangkok in June and Macau in July - teased: “Stay tuned.”