K-pop singer Rain to star in new drama Ghost Doctor

SEOUL • South Korean singer Rain confirmed on Wednesday that he will play the lead role of Cha Young-min in upcoming fantasy medical drama Ghost Doctor.

The drama is about two doctors with polar opposite backgrounds, medical skills and personalities fusing together in body and soul.

Cha is a selfish and proud doctor with unparalleled medical expertise. After being involved in a series of unexpected events, he works hard as a character that enters the body of other doctors.

The drama is made by production company Bon Factory that has created numerous hit dramas, including Master's Sun (2013), What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? (2018) and Encounter (2018 to 2019).

Director Boo Sung-chul of TV series The Heirs (2013), Jang Ok-jung (2013) and Our Gap-soon (2016 to 2017) will join screenwriter Kim Sun-soo of Live Up To Your Name (2017) for the drama.

Ghost Doctor marks Rain's return to television drama following his role as an ace lawyer in MBC drama, Welcome 2 Life, in 2019.

The singer-actor, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, has been enjoying renewed fame as his song Gang from 2017 gained popularity after it turned into an Internet meme last year.

The 38-year-old, who is married to actress Kim Tae-hee, appeared in reality show Hangout With Yoo with superstar entertainers Lee Hyo-ri and Yu Jae-seok last year.

Rain collaborated with singer Park Jin-young to release the song Switch To Me late last year and worked with K-pop singer Chungha earlier this month on the song Why Don't We.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK