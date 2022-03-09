K-pop singer Hyuna catches Covid-19

SEOUL • K-pop singer Hyuna is the latest celebrity in South Korea to test positive for Covid-19.

According to various news portals, her agency P Nation said in a statement that she took an antigen rapid test and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test after having a low-grade fever.

The PCR test result came back as positive on Monday.

The agency, founded by Gangnam Style singer Psy, said that Hyuna would suspend all her work activities to focus on her recovery at home.

It added that the 29-year-old singer had completed two doses of vaccination.

Hyuna, whose full name is Kim Hyun-ah, announced last month that she was engaged to rapper Dawn, her former bandmate in project group Triple H.

Hyuna is a former member of girl groups Wonder Girls and 4Minute. She appeared in the music video of Gangnam Style with Psy in 2012.

She released her most recent EP, I'm Not Cool, in January last year.

Other South Korean celebrities who have caught the virus recently include nine members of boy group Seventeen, Astro members Moonbin and Sanha, Shinee member Key and Squid Game (2021) actor Wi Ha-joon. The Veil (2021) actress Kim Ji-eun was diagnosed with Covid-19 for the second time.