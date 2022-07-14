K-pop group Twice renew contract

SEOUL • All nine members of girl group Twice (right) have renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment, effectively breaking the "seven-year jinx".

On Tuesday, a press release said the band members' exclusive contracts were due to expire in autumn, but they chose to stay and have signed in advance.

"Twice played a crucial role in establishing JYP Entertainment's status as a K-pop giant, and JYP has been a strong supporter of Twice becoming K-pop's leading girl group," the statement added.

"We agreed to renew the contracts based on confidence and a shared vision for the future."

The label added that it would "fully support the band to grow as a top global girl group".

After the news broke, leader Jihyo took to social media.

"I've been counting down the days to share this news. I'm glad you all liked it," Jihyo, 25, wrote in the post for Once, the group's official fandom.

"I'm sure many of you must have worried about when the glad tidings would arrive, but I'm happy that I can tell you this."

The standard length of exclusive agreements between agencies and artistes is seven years, which means that many K-pop groups which debuted in 2015 have to renew their contracts with their agencies this year.

Twice threw their hat into the ring under K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment on Oct 20, 2015, through the survival programme Sixteen.

The band have carved out their own niche with their upbeat pop music, which they call "colour pop", and produced hits such as Cheer Up, TT and Signal.

Only a handful of K-pop artistes renew their contracts after seven years, as many choose to go solo or seek other careers.

But the "seven-year jinx" seems to have skipped Twice.

Dr Lee Hye-jin, a communications professor at the University of Southern California in the United States, saw Twice's popularity in the American market as the biggest reason for the group's continuation.

"Many questioned whether Twice would make it big in the US three or four years ago," she said.

"The band gained immense popularity in Asia, such as in Japan, but people doubted if their 'cute' concept would land well there (in the US)."

Twice released their first English-language single, The Feels, in October last year. The track entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 83 and marked the group's first appearance on the chart.

Twice branched out to a "different, mature" side with the single, proving that their music could cater to different tastes, Dr Lee said.

"The band's popularity continued and the sold-out US tour proves it," she added.

Meanwhile, band member Nayeon recently became the first from the group to release solo material with her EP, Im Nayeon.

The band are preparing to drop their 11th EP, Between 1&2, on Aug 26.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK