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K-pop group Stray Kids returning to Singapore for two Run It concerts on March 6 and 7

K-pop group Stray Kids will hold its Run It Singapore tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 6 and 7, 2027.

SINGAPORE – K-pop powerhouse Stray Kids are returning to Singapore in 2027, this time for two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The eight-member boy band – comprising Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N – will stage their Stray Kids World Tour Run It Singapore concerts on March 6 and 7 at 6pm.

Tickets are priced from $168 to $378.

Members of the group’s official fan club can register for the Stay 6th Generation pre-sale on the Fans app, the JYP Entertainment-owned mobile platform, from now till Aug 27 at noon. The fan club pre-sale will run on Aug 31 from 10am to 11.59pm.

Live Nation members can buy tickets during its pre-sale on Sept 1 from 10am to 11.59pm, while general sales begin on Sept 2 at 10am via Ticketmaster.

VIP packages, which include either a standing or seated ticket, come with access to a pre-show soundcheck party, a commemorative laminate and lanyard, postcard set with printed autographs, priority entry and access to a dedicated VIP merchandise lane, subject to availability.

Stray Kids held their first solo concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in February 2023 during their Maniac world tour. They subsequently took over the National Stadium in September 2024 as part of their Dominate world tour, which ran for 56 shows across Asia, Latin America, North America and Europe.

The Run It world tour began in Seoul on July 25, 2026, with five sold-out concerts at the KSPO Dome. It takes its name from the group’s June single Run It, which preceded their EP This & That, released on Aug 7.

Singapore is currently the final announced stop on the Asian leg of the tour, which includes performances in Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei and Bangkok.

BOOK IT / STRAY KIDS WORLD TOUR <RUN IT> SINGAPORE